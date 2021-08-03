Sudbury Police Lay 16 Stunt Driving Charges Over The Long Weekend

Sudbury Police say they recently arrested a driver who was travelling more than 100 km/h more than the speed limit, just one of several people charged with stunt driving in just a few days.

Police say over the past 4 days, at least 16 drivers have been charged with stunt driving.

On July 1, Ontario made changes to how fast a driver can go over the speed limit on some roads before it will be considered stunt driving.

The changes, which were made under the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, means anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit where the maximum is less than 80 km/h will face stunt driving charges.

Before July 1, drivers would have to be busted going more than 50 km/h for it to be considered stunt driving on those roads.