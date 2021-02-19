Sudbury Police Leading By Example; Donating Plasma In Spare Time
PHOTO CREDIT: SUDBURY POLICE
Even in their spare time, GSPS Members care about saving lives, one plasma donation at a time.
Plasma donations help to treat major surgeries, medical procedures, cancer treatments and manage diseases.
If YOU would like to book an appointment to donate plasma here in Sudbury, click HERE!
