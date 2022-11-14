Sudbury Police Locate 16 Year-Old Chase Pharand
UPDATE:
Chase has been located safe.
ORIGINAL:
Sudbury Police are seeking public's assistance in locating Chase Pharand, 16 yrs.
Chase was last seen on Cedar St @ 1 pm on Nov 11, wearing black sweatpants and shoes, carrying a red backpack.
Chase is 5'2, 120 lbs with brush cut brown hair.
Any information please contact police @ 705-675-9171
