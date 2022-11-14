iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Locate 16 Year-Old Chase Pharand


Police (Sudbury)

UPDATE:

Chase has been located safe.

ORIGINAL:

Sudbury Police are seeking public's assistance in locating Chase Pharand, 16 yrs.

Chase was last seen on Cedar St @ 1 pm on Nov 11, wearing black sweatpants and shoes, carrying a red backpack.

Chase is 5'2, 120 lbs with brush cut brown hair.

Any information please contact police @ 705-675-9171

