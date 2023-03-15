Sudbury Police Locate & Arrest Wanted Fugitive

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

46-year-old, Brent Liefers has been arrested on the six outstanding arrest warrants in relation to Intimate Partner Violence.

He will attend Bail Court today, March 15, 2023 to answer to the charges.

We would like to thank the public for its assistance with this matter.

ORIGINAL

We are requesting the public’s assistance to locate 46-year-old, Brent Liefers as he is wanted on six outstanding arrest warrants for numerous offences in relation to Intimate Partner Violence incidents including;

Criminal Harassment x7

Forcible Confinement

Intimidation

Assault

Uttering Threats

Harassing Telecommunications

Fail to Comply with Release Order x3

Fail to Comply with Undertaking x3

Breach of Probation Order x2

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.