Sudbury Police Locate & Arrest Wanted Fugitive
The following is a release from Sudbury Police:
46-year-old, Brent Liefers has been arrested on the six outstanding arrest warrants in relation to Intimate Partner Violence.
He will attend Bail Court today, March 15, 2023 to answer to the charges.
We would like to thank the public for its assistance with this matter.
ORIGINAL
We are requesting the public’s assistance to locate 46-year-old, Brent Liefers as he is wanted on six outstanding arrest warrants for numerous offences in relation to Intimate Partner Violence incidents including;
- Criminal Harassment x7
- Forcible Confinement
- Intimidation
- Assault
- Uttering Threats
- Harassing Telecommunications
- Fail to Comply with Release Order x3
- Fail to Comply with Undertaking x3
- Breach of Probation Order x2
Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.
