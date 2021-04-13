Sudbury Police Locate Missing 18 Year-Old Echo Lee Whalen In Good Health
Update:
Sudbury Police have located Echo in good health.
Police are thanking the public for your help in this matter.
Original Story:
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teenager.
18 year-old Echo Lee Whalen was last seen April 6th near Whissell Avenue, and she's believed to be in the Donovan/Flour Mill area.
Described 4’11”, 129lbs, light complexion, blonde hair, blue eyes & glasses, wearing pink top, light blue jeans & whte shoes.
Anyone with info should call Police at 705-675-9171
