Sudbury Police Locate Missing Man In Good Health
Update:
The man has been found in good health.
Original:
Police in Sudbury are attempting to locate 55 year old Michael HOOD
5’8’’ 115lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes.
Last seen October 21, 2021 on Larch Street in Sudbury.
Call 1-888-310-1122 with any information, as there is concern for his wellbeing.
