Sudbury Police Locate Missing Man Kevin Read In Good Health

Update:

Sudbury Police say Kevin Read has been located in good health.

Police thank the public for your help in this search.

Original Story:

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing man.

56 year-old KEVIN READ was last seen February 19th on Barrydowne Rd, driving a black 2012 Volkswagen Passat with the licence plate BPAZ 247.

Kevin is described as 5’11”, 160 lbs, brown hair/brown eyes.

There is some concern for Kevin's wellbeing.

Anyone w info asked to call Police at 705-675-9171.