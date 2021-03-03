Sudbury Police Locate Missing Man Kevin Read In Good Health
Update:
Sudbury Police say Kevin Read has been located in good health.
Police thank the public for your help in this search.
Original Story:
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing man.
56 year-old KEVIN READ was last seen February 19th on Barrydowne Rd, driving a black 2012 Volkswagen Passat with the licence plate BPAZ 247.
Kevin is described as 5’11”, 160 lbs, brown hair/brown eyes.
There is some concern for Kevin's wellbeing.
Anyone w info asked to call Police at 705-675-9171.
