Sudbury Police Locate Missing Man Sunday Night; Thanking The Public For Keeping An Eye Out For Him

Police (Sudbury)

Sudbury Police were looking for 20 year-old Michael Quackenbush last night.  

Police are happy to say that Michael was located and is currently being treated for his prolonged exposure to the cold.

Greater Sudbury Police appreciates everyone who kept an eye out for him in their travels.

Drive safe and stay warm. 

