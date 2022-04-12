Sudbury Police Locate Missing Man Triole Headley In Good Health

Update:

Triole has been located in good health by Police.

The public is being thanked for their help in this matter.

Original:

Sudbury Police are looking for the public's assistance in locating 43 year-old Triole Headley.

Triole was last seen on April 8th on Simcoe St.

Triole is described as 5'9", short black hair, wearing black work boots, a black jacket & a yellow reflective shirt.

Anyone with info should call police @ 705 675 9171