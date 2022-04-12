Sudbury Police Locate Missing Man Triole Headley In Good Health
Update:
Triole has been located in good health by Police.
The public is being thanked for their help in this matter.
Original:
Sudbury Police are looking for the public's assistance in locating 43 year-old Triole Headley.
Triole was last seen on April 8th on Simcoe St.
Triole is described as 5'9", short black hair, wearing black work boots, a black jacket & a yellow reflective shirt.
Anyone with info should call police @ 705 675 9171
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Locate Missing Man Triole Headley In Good HealthPolice were looking to check on his wellbeing.
-
Located (Deceased) Missing 25 Year-Old Thomas RogersNo foul play is suspected.
-
Sudbury Police Investigating Hate-Bias Mischief At A Church On Notre DameAnyone with information should call Police or Crime Stoppers immediately.