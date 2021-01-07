iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Locate Missing Teenager Brianna Dickson In Good Health

sudbury-police

Update:

Brianna has been located in good health.  Police thank the public for your help with this search. 

Original Story:

MISSING PERSON - 15 year old Brianna Dickson

**Please keep your comments respectful as this is a Public post and it is intended to assist in locating Brianna in order to ensure her safety**

Sudbury Police are requesting the Public to help locate 15 year old Brianna Dickson.

Brianna was last seen the evening of January 5, 2021 on Fielding Street in Greater Sudbury.

Brianna is described as being 5'3" tall, weighing around 135 lbs., with auburn hair and blue eyes.

Police do not have any clothing descriptors at this time.

There are concerns for Brianna's well-being.

Anyone with information related to Brianna's whereabouts is asked to contact us at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

