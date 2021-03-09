Sudbury Police Locate Missing Teenager Damon Dupuis In Good Health
Update:
Damon has been located in good health.
Sudbury Police thank the public for their help in this search.
Original Story:
Sudbury Police are looking for help in locating missing 15 year-old DAMON DUPUIS.
Damon was last seen the afternoon of March 5th on Main Street in Val Caron wearing a tie dyed sweater & black pants.
Damon is described as 5'9", 120 lbs., with curly brown hair.
Anyone w info on Damon's whereabouts asked to call us 705-675-9171
