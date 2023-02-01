Sudbury Police LOCATE Missing Woman Amy McClaskin In Good Health
UPDATE: Sudbury Police have located Amy in good health.
Police thank the public for your help in this matter.
Missing person - Amy McClaskin, 25 yrs old.
Last seen in the area of the Kingsway on the evening of January 29, 2023.
5’4”,125 pounds, long red/brown dyed hair and brown eyes.
She has a flower tattoo on her right forearm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the GSPS.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police LOCATE Missing Woman Amy McClaskin In Good HealthThere was concern for her wellbeing.
-
This Driver Was Stopped 3 Times In A Day & Handed 24 ChargesDriver’s charges include careless driving, and over hours.
-
22 Impaired Driving Charges Have Already Been Issued In Sudbury In 2023Sudbury Police would like to remind you to always call 911 if you suspect someone to be driving while impaired. And thanks to all those who make the safe & responsible decision to drive sober.