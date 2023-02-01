Sudbury Police LOCATE Missing Woman Amy McClaskin In Good Health

UPDATE: Sudbury Police have located Amy in good health.

Police thank the public for your help in this matter.

Missing person - Amy McClaskin, 25 yrs old.

Last seen in the area of the Kingsway on the evening of January 29, 2023.

5’4”,125 pounds, long red/brown dyed hair and brown eyes.

She has a flower tattoo on her right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GSPS.