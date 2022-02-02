iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Locate Missing Woman Giselle Gascon In Good Health

sudbury-police

UPDATE: She was located in good health

GSPS is trying to locate 63 yr old Giselle Gascon to check on her wellbeing.

Last seen around 9pm last evening.

She is believed to be driving a dark grey 2008 Nissan Altima with tinted windows and oversized winter tires.

If you know where she is please call GSPS.

The image is that of a similar vehicle.

Giselle's vehicle has a licence plate of CEJZ847.

Giselle is described as being 5'3", 140 lbs., w salt/pepper shoulder-length hair & hazel eyes.

Giselle wears glasses & was last seen wearing a blk winter coat & blk boots.

