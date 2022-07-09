Sudbury Police Looking for ATV Driver After Confrontation

Police are searching for an older man after at altercation on Brabant Street in Azilda. The man drove an ATV up to the house, knocked on the door, then attacked the man who answered. The homeowner pushed the man out and closed the door. Police think the two were involved in a prior traffic dust-up.

RELEASE FROM GREATER SUDBURY POLICE FRIDAY JULY 8, 2022 3:45 pm

Around 3:05 p.m. on July 4, 2022, a man described as being between 65-70 years old, around 5’8”-5’10” with a medium build attended a residence on Brabant Street in Azilda. The man was wearing a yellow helmet with a full face shield and was driving ATV when he arrived at the residence.

The man knocked at the door of the residence and when the homeowner answered the door, the man lunged towards him leading to a brief physical struggle. After a short altercation, the homeowner was able to push the man out of the residence and closed the door.

The homeowner did not sustain any injuries as a result of the altercation.

The man left the property on the ATV, last seen driving on Brabant Street towards Laurier Street. An image of the man on the ATV is attached.

This is believed to be a targeted incident as it is believed that the two individuals were involved in a prior traffic-related matter.

Anyone with information related to this incident, the owner of the ATV or the individual driving the ATV at the time of the incident is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.