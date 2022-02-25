Sudbury Police Looking For Dash Cam Footage After Arson On Lasalle Boulevard

The follwoing is a release from Sudbury Police:

"We are requesting the Public’s assistance in relation to an Arson on Lasalle Boulevard the night of February 22, 2022.

Around 11:45 p.m. on February 22, 2022, City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded to a structure fire at 1212 Lasalle Boulevard.

Upon extinguishing the fire, Firefighters determined the fire to be suspicious and contacted Police.

Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division are working in collaboration with the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office as the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with a dash camera who was driving in the area of 1212 Lasalle Boulevard between 11:20 p.m. on February 22, 2022 and 12:00 a.m. February 23, 2022 is asked to please review your footage and contact Detective Constable Slywchuk at 705-675-9171 extension 2317 or via email at Robert.slywchuk@gsps.ca.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Police or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477 or online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com."