Sudbury Police Looking for Missing Person Andrew Martin
Sudbury Police are trying to locate 31 year old Andrew Martin who has been missing since early in the morning of Monday December 7.
Andrew was last seen on Bruce Avenue wearing black sweat plants and red shoes. There is no description of his shirt available.
He's 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown eyes, a shaved head and thick goatee. Anyone with information please call Greater Sudbury Police at 705-675-9171 extension 2318
Public Health Explains How the Lockdown Will Affect Sudbury and DistrictsOntario will go back into lockdown at 12:01 am Saturday December 26. Monday evening, Public Health Sudbury & Districts outlined how people will be affected. Individuals are expected to stay home as much as possible except for essential reasons, work remotely, and avoid anything but essential travel.
Sudbury Public Health Warns of Potential COVID ContactPublic Health Sudbury and Districts is warning passengers on a Tuesday December 15 Ontario Northland bus they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Bus #5502 that was scheduled to arrive in Sudbury at 7:15 p.m is affected. Anyone on the bus is asked to isolate right away if symptoms develop.
2 Sudbury Garbage Men Go Above & Beyond To Brighten A Boy's DayNow THESE are the types of stories we love to share!