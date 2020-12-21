Sudbury Police Looking for Missing Person Andrew Martin

Sudbury Police are trying to locate 31 year old Andrew Martin who has been missing since early in the morning of Monday December 7.

Andrew was last seen on Bruce Avenue wearing black sweat plants and red shoes. There is no description of his shirt available.

He's 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown eyes, a shaved head and thick goatee. Anyone with information please call Greater Sudbury Police at 705-675-9171 extension 2318