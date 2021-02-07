iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Looking for Missing Person Stephanie Allan

Greater Sudbury Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Stephanie Allan.  Allan is 29 years of age and was last seen Tuesday February 2 at around 10:00 pm in the area of Kathleen Street and Burton Avenue.  Allan is female and is Caucasian.  She is 5 feet three inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds with shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes.  There is concern for Stephanie’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greater Sudbury Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705- 222-TIPS, or online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

 

  • Weapons

    Manitoulin OPP Arrest Sables-Spanish River Man in Huge Weapons Bust

    Manitoulin OPP have seized more than a dozen weapons, including handguns, a submachine gun and semi-automatic rifles, after a month-long investigation in the Massey area. 41-year-old Joshua Westwell from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township is facing several charges and will be in court in Espanola on March 1.
  • medication-4569935_1280

    Mayor Issues Statement on Sudbury Opioid Crisis

    Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger issued a statement Friday on the opioid crisis in Sudbury. He said the opioid epidemic remains a devastating public health crisis and has been exacerbated by COVID-19. Greater Sudbury remains committed to advancing efforts in treatment, prevention and harm reduction.
  • TheJunction

    Sudbury Looking for Input on Junction East Project

    Greater Sudbury looking for public input on the Junction East Project, the new central Library/Art Gallery. Public meetings will take place between now and April with the first session scheduled for February 22. Information on the project and session is available at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca
