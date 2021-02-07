Sudbury Police Looking for Missing Person Stephanie Allan

Greater Sudbury Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Stephanie Allan. Allan is 29 years of age and was last seen Tuesday February 2 at around 10:00 pm in the area of Kathleen Street and Burton Avenue. Allan is female and is Caucasian. She is 5 feet three inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds with shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes. There is concern for Stephanie’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greater Sudbury Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705- 222-TIPS, or online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com