Sudbury Police Looking for Missing Person Stephanie Allan
Greater Sudbury Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Stephanie Allan. Allan is 29 years of age and was last seen Tuesday February 2 at around 10:00 pm in the area of Kathleen Street and Burton Avenue. Allan is female and is Caucasian. She is 5 feet three inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds with shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes. There is concern for Stephanie’s wellbeing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Greater Sudbury Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705- 222-TIPS, or online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com
You may be interested in...
-
COVID Outbreak at Health Sciences North in SudburyPublic Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences North. The outbreak is in the Ramsey Lake Health Centre in the J and K hallways on the sixth floor. A patient and a staff member tested positive and HSN reports there's no evidence of ongoing transmission.
-
Manitoulin OPP Arrest Sables-Spanish River Man in Huge Weapons BustManitoulin OPP have seized more than a dozen weapons, including handguns, a submachine gun and semi-automatic rifles, after a month-long investigation in the Massey area. 41-year-old Joshua Westwell from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township is facing several charges and will be in court in Espanola on March 1.
-
3 People Arrested After Another Drug Bust; $20,000 Worth Of Drugs & Cash DiscoveredThe OPP executed a search warrant in Espanola recently. 3 people were arrested & now face charges.