iHeartRadio
14°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Looking for Person Missing From Azilda

ARSENEAU

UPDATE - Greater Sudbury Police report that Mr. Arseneau has been found.

Greater Sudbury Police Service is asking for help locating Paul ARSENEAU.  He's 65, was last seen yesterday on Notre Dame Avenue in AZILDA.  He's 5’ 8", 130lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, brown boots, and a cowboy hat. He was also carrying a back pack.  There is a concern for Paul's well-being and if you have information, please call police.

You may be interested in...

  • OHL Draft FB (2)

    Sudbury Wolves Pick Up Two in CHL Import Draft

    Sudbury Wolves picked up two players in the CHL Import Draft Tuesday. 16-year-old left shot forward, Tomas Trunda from the Czech Republic and 17-year-old right shot defenceman, Kasper Kulonummi from Finland.
  • garbage-413757_1280

    Is There Garbage Collection in Sudbury Today?

    There will be no household waste collection in Greater Sudbury today. If your household waste is normally picked up on Thursdays, your pcik up day this week will be Saturday. So if your garbage, recycling and composting are at curbside right now, bring it back in so the bears don't get at it.
  • fb_postimage

    Swimming Advisory Issued For The Main Beach At Bell Park

    As a result of routine water samples exceeding the acceptable bacteriological water quality standards, Public Health Sudbury & Districts has posted swimming advisory signs to inform the public that the beach water quality is not suitable for recreational use at this time.
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram