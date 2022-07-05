Sudbury Police Looking For Youth In Val Caron Car Theft

RELEASE FROM GREATER SUDBURY POLICE

Shortly before 5:00 a.m. on July 2, 2022, an Officer was in the area of Valleyview Road in Val Caron when he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2015, dark grey, two-door Dodge Challenger, however, the driver of the vehicle drove around the marked police cruiser with its emergency lights activated and accelerated at a high rate of speed heading West on Valleyview Road.

Additional Officers arrived in the area in order to look for the vehicle. While traveling on Valleyview Road, the Officers located the vehicle abandoned in a ditch. The Officers also noticed two individuals hiding in a wooded area nearby. As the Officers approached the two individuals, they took off running through the bush. The Officers began a foot pursuit and after a short chase, took one of the individuals into custody. The other individual fled further into the bush and out of sight.

When the Officers ran the vehicle through a database, it was determined that the vehicle had been stolen from an address on Arnold Street in Greater Sudbury.

The 15 year old Young Offender that was arrested has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

 Theft of Motor Vehicle

 Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

 Flight from Peace Officer

 Resist Peace Officer

 Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

The youth was released on a Promise to Appear with a First Appearance date of September 7, 2022 in order to answer to the charges.

The second individual involved in this incident is still outstanding and we are requesting the Public’s assistance in order to identify the person. The individual is described as a male youth, around 5’8” tall, slim build, wearing a bright red/orange shirt at the time of the incident. Anyone with information related to the incident or the second youth involved in the incident is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171.