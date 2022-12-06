Sudbury Police Looking To Identify Two Men Involved In Stabbing On Notre Dame Avenue
The following is a release from Sudbury Police:
"We are requesting the Public’s assistance in order to identify two individuals involved in an altercation with another man in the parking lot of the Notre Dame Boys around 12:30 a.m. on November 30, 2022.
Around 12:45 a.m. on November 30, 2022, Officers responded to a convenience store on Notre Dame Avenue in relation to a Weapons complaint as a man required immediate medical attention after an altercation with two men.
When Officers arrived on scene, they located a 51 year old man who had appeared to have sustained a stab wound as a result of the altercation. He was transported to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
Through the investigation it was determined that the altercation took place around 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Notre Dame Boys on Notre Dame Avenue.
The two men then fled on foot and the injured man attended the convenience store in order to call for help.
The two men involved in the altercation have been described as follows;
• A shorter, White man wearing all dark clothing, a toque and a face mask at the time of the incident
• A man with a darker complexion, around 6’0” tall, wearing all dark clothing, a toque and a face mask at the time of the incident
Officers have canvassed the area for video surveillance footage; however, they have been unable to obtain any video of the altercation.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who was driving in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash camera footage is asked to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171."
