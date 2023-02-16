Sudbury Police On The Hunt For Wanted Fugitive Clifford Vernosky

SUDBURY RAINBOW CRIME STOPPERS INC. IS OFFERING A CASH REWARD OF UP TO $2000.00 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OF:

Clifford Daniel Jr Vernosky

On this date, the Greater Sudbury Police Service has an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Clifford Daniel Jr VERNOSKY.

It is alleged that over a period of 2 weeks, Clifford Daniel Jr VERNOSKY assaulted a person on 2 occasions, at one point attempting to choke the victim. During this incident, the victim was struck with a glass, causing it to break. VERNOSKY is also accused of threatening injury or death, harassment and threatening conduct.

Clifford Daniel Jr VERNOSKY is believed to be in the Greater Sudbury Area. Police advise not to approach this party but to call with information.

Clifford Daniel Jr Vernosky is wanted for:

Assault (2 counts)

Assault with a weapon

Assault cause bodily harm-choke, suffocate or strangle

Utter threats to cause death or bodily harm (4 counts)

Criminal Harassment- Threatening conduct

