Sudbury Police Provide Photo Of Suspect Vehicle After Hit & Run

UPDATE FROM SUDBURY POLICE:

Through the investigation it has been determined that a Dodge Ram pick-up truck (images attached) was traveling Westbound on Walford Road when it struck a pedestrian near the intersection of Ramseyview Court.

The truck sustained significant damage to the front grill that is described as a black honeycomb patter.

The driver of the truck fled the scene in the vehicle without stopping to assist the pedestrian who later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

The name of the 36 year old woman will not be released out of respect for her family’s wishes. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends.

Our Traffic Management Unit continues to investigate the collision and anyone with video surveillance footage in the area or anyone with a dash camera that may have been in the area of Regent Street/Walford Road around 6:50 p.m. on February 1, 2022 is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171.

Although investigators are actively following leads, we encourage the driver responsible to come forward.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The following is from Sudbury Police:

"At around 6:52 pm Greater Sudbury Police Service responded to a hit and run collision at the intersection of Walford Rd at Ramseyview Crt.

A light coloured Dodge Ram pickup travelling westbound on Walford Rd struck a female pedestrian at this intersection.

The truck failed to remain at the collision scene and continued travelling westbound on Walford Rd.

A witness to the collision called 911 and rendered assistance to the victim.

The victim was transported to HSN by EMS where she succumbed to her injuries.

The roadway remained closed for several hours while the Greater Sudbury Police Service Traffic Management Unit, Forensics Unit and the Sudbury Coroner’s Office conducted their preliminary investigation.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light coloured Dodge Ram pickup. The vehicle was last seen travelling westbound on Walford Rd towards Regent St. Investigators continue to canvass the area for video footage of the suspect vehicle. GSPS Traffic Management Unit continues its investigation into this fatal collision. Anyone with information about this collision or the involved vehicle is asked to contact Cst. David Hamilton at 705-675-9171 ext. 2417.

Our condolences go out to the victim’s family. The victim’s identity is not being release at this time pending notification of next of kin."