Sudbury Police Recognize Community Member For His 'Keen Eyes' & Bravery

Sudbury Police continue to formally recognize members of their Service and of the Public who have had a direct impact on community safety and well-being in Greater Sudbury.

Police posted the following recently:

"The Police Assistance Award is presented to a citizen of Greater Sudbury to recognize the unselfish assistance rendered to aid another person.

Around 10:45 p.m. on February 9th, 2020, Police were called in relation to a Weapons complaint in Greater Sudbury. Information provided was that a man had been shot inside of a residence and that multiple people were seen fleeing the scene.

Shortly after the initial call came into our 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Centre, Aaron Laberge contacted our 9-1-1 ECC as he had seen the involved individuals exit the home and enter a black sedan. Aaron and his partner happened to be in the area in their personal vehicle and remained on the phone with our 911 Communicator, providing up-to-date information related to the vehicle’s direction of travel.

Aaron continued to provide information to our ECC as his partner drove the vehicle, following the black sedan from a safe distance. Eventually, the vehicle entered a parking lot in New Sudbury. This information was provided to Detectives from our Criminal Investigations Division who happened to be in the area for an unrelated incident.

From the parking lot, the Detectives were able to follow the vehicle in an unmarked car until members of our Emergency Response Team, Traffic Management Unit and Patrol Operations arrived in the area in order to conduct a high-risk vehicle stop.

All five individuals inside of the vehicle were removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest. Two of the individuals were found to be in possession of firearms and were additionally charged with Attempt Murder.

Thanks to Aaron and his partner’s keen eyes, quick thinking and commitment to community safety, dangerous offenders were quickly arrested and removed from our streets.

Congratulations to Aaron Laberge – recipient of this year’s Police Assistance Award."