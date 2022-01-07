Sudbury Police Recognizing Azilda Tim Hortons Staff After Thursday's Scary Situation

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 11:40 a.m. today, January 6, 2022, we received a call regarding a Weapons complaint at the Tim Hortons in Azilda.

Information provided was that a man had entered the restaurant and a staff member saw what was believed to be a firearm in the waistband of his pants.

Members of our 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Centre remained on the phone with the staff member as Members of Patrol Operations and our Emergency Response Unit were dispatched to the area.

Minutes later Officers arrived on scene and set up containment of the area.

The restaurant was quickly evacuated of all staff members and customers with the assistance of our 9-1-1 ECC and the staff member who was on the phone with our Communicator.

Around 12:00 p.m. the man exited the restaurant and was immediately taken into custody.

Upon searching the man, Officers located a replica firearm and knife (image attached).

The 31 year old man has been transported to Police Headquarters and has been charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose x2 and Carry a Concealed Weapon.

He will remain in custody in order to attend Bail Court.

His name cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.

We would like to commend the quick actions of the staff at the Tim Hortons during this alarming situation.

You demonstrated bravery and courage during a very stressful time.

Your cooperation was very much appreciated."