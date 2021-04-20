Sudbury Police Recover Loaded Handgun After Foot Pursuit Of Man Involved In Home Invasion

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 7:20 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, two men attended a residence on Lasalle Boulevard, held the resident at gunpoint and forced him into a vehicle.

The three men then attended a residence on Northway Avenue where the two men forced their way into the residential unit and demanded money from the woman inside while displaying the firearm.

Another resident of the building contacted Police and the two men fled the scene in the vehicle that they had arrived in.

The 25 year old man and the 26 year old woman did not sustain any injuries as a result of the interactions.

This is believed to be an isolated incident as the involved individuals are known to each other.

Through the investigation, Officers located the vehicle used in the incident outside of a residential building on Lasalle Boulevard.

Members of our Emergency Response Unit (E.R.U.) conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle and took the two men inside the vehicle into custody without incident.

It was determined that the driver of the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop was not involved in the original incident.

The 27 year old man was released unconditionally in relation to the matter; however he was issued a Provincial Offence Notice (PON) for Class G1 License Holder Accompanied by a Qualified Driver under the Highway Traffic Act and a PON for Fail to Comply under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

Upon clearing the traffic stop, Members of our E.R.U. returned to the residential building on Lasalle Boulevard as it was believed that the other man involved in the kidnapping and home invasion was still inside.

Officers knocked on the door of the unit where he was believed to be and a short time later the man was seen jumping from a second story balcony where he proceeded to flee on foot. Detectives from our Break Enter and Robbery (B.E.A.R.) Unit began to chase after the man until Members of our E.R.U. caught up to him and placed him under arrest.

Detectives retraced their steps from the foot pursuit and located a bag containing a loaded handgun that the man disposed of as he was running from Officers

24 year old Shalarm Kean of Ajax and 44 year old Russell Williams of Greater Sudbury have been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

 Forcible Confinement

 Kidnapping Using a Firearm

 Assault x2

 Utter Threat to Cause Death or Bodily Harm x2

 Pointing a Firearm x2

 Assault with a Weapon x2

 Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

 Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

 Carry Concealed Weapon

 Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

 Possession of Firearm/Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order

 Break and Enter with Intent

 Robbery with a Firearm

 Obstruct Police (Shalarm Kean) Both men were also issued a PON for Fail to Comply under the ROA.

They were held in Police custody overnight and attended Bail Court today, April 20, 2021 to answer to the charges.

The peaceful resolution of this high-risk, dangerous situation demonstrates the tremendous teamwork and collaborative efforts of our 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Centre, Patrol Operations, Major Crimes and Integrated Crimes Sections of our Criminal Investigation Division and Emergency Response Unit.

We would like to extend our thanks and gratitude for your ongoing dedication and commitment to keeping our community safe."