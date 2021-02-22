iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Remind Us That Majority Of OFSC Trails Are For Snowmobile Use Only

sunset-1807724_1920

Sudbury Police with a reminder to those who have been walking on trails:

During recent snowmobile patrols, Police have encountered an alarming number of pedestrians using prescribed snowmobile trails as walking & skiing trails.  

Police say not only is this trespassing, it is dangerous.  

Unless otherwise indicated, the majority of OFSC trails are for snowmobile use only!

