Sudbury Police Resolve Incident After Man Was In Crisis On South Lane Road

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"On the 25th of September 2021, at 6 p.m., the GSPS received a call in relation to a male that was threatening people at a residence on South Lane Road.

Officers arrived on scene and dealt with a male party in crisis.

The area around South Lane Road was contained by Police.

Just before 2 a.m. on the 26th of September 21, members of the GSPS Tactical Unit took the male into custody without incident.

The male has been charged with Uttering Threats to Cause Death. He also had a warrant for Assault and Uttering Threats.

We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation"