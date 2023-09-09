iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Respond to Person In Crisis


CRISIS

Greater Sudbury Police and Paramedics were called to the overpass at Lorne Street at the Big Nickel Mine Road ramp on Friday.  There was individual in crisis at the scene and officers closed the route while trying to de-escalate the situation.  The person in crisis was taken to Health Sciences North to recieve treatment and support and the roadways was reopened.

 

