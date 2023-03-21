Sudbury Police Safely Apprehend Person in Crisis On Drummond Avenue

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on March 18, 2023, officers were dispatched to a residence on Drummond Avenue in relation to a person in crisis.

Due to the potential of violence and the presence of weapons, members of Patrol Operations set up containment of the residence as the individual was alone inside the home.

Members of our Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and K9 Unit arrived on scene.

Crisis Negotiators made attempts to establish communication with the individual, however the individual would not answer the phone.

Around 6:25 a.m. members of ERU and K9 made entry into the home to check on the well-being of the individual.

The person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and was transported to hospital to receive the support services required.

No information related to the person’s identity will be provided."