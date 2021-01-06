Sudbury Police Safely Remove Woman From Residential Unit Intentionally Set On Fire

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, January 6, 2021, Sudbury Police were called in relation to an Intimate Partner Violence incident involving a 31 year old man and a 25 year old woman.



When Officers arrived on scene they could see smoke coming from the front window of a unit within the building and could hear a woman yelling for help.

Fearing for the safety of the woman, the Officers made entry into the building and into the unit where the smoke was coming from.

Once inside Officers could hear the woman screaming from inside of a room that had been barricaded from the outside, preventing her from being able to get out.

The Officers entered the room, located the woman and escorted her out of the building to safety.



City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire, as well as, City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services who treated our Officers and the woman for smoke inhalation on scene.



Through the investigation it was determined that the man and the woman had gotten into a verbal argument that quickly turned physical leading to the man assaulting the woman and then forcing her into a room where he set off fireworks and barricaded her inside. The man then set fire to another room in the unit before fleeing the scene.



Officers have applied for an Arrest Warrant for the 31 year old man for the following Criminal Code Offences;  Assault  Assault with a Weapon  Arson  Forcible Confinement  Utter Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm  Failure to Comply with Order



The man’s name cannot be released as the Arrest Warrant has not yet been granted and in order to protect the identity of the woman, no further details regarding the location of the incident will be provided.