Sudbury Police Say 'Dynamic Situation' In Flour Mill Comes To A Positive Conclusion
Not a lot of details have been released, but there was heavy police presence in Greater Sudbury's Flour Mill area last (Tuesday) night as officers were dealing with what they called a "dynamic situation."
Police were called to a St. George Street address and they were asking the public to stay away from the area...
However, at 3 oclock this (Wednesday) morning, Police said the matter had come to a positive conclusion & they thank you for your patience.
