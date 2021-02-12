iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Say They've Laid 8 Impaired Driving Charges Since The Start Of February

Sudbury Police issued the following statement:

"The Greater Sudbury Police Service is continuing with its #AnytimeAnywhere RIDE campaign.  Throughout the past several weeks officers have been conducting spot checks during the day and in the evening at random locations.  Since the beginning of the month we have laid impaired driving related charges against eight (8) individuals. 
 
• Seven (7) out of eight (8) drivers charged were determined to be impaired by drug. • Two (2) drivers were charged criminally for driving without an ignition interlock device as a result of a previous impaired driving related conviction. • One (1) driver was charged as the result of a single motor vehicle collision where no serious injuries were sustained. 
 
Road safety is an essential component in the quality of life for all.  We are determined to keep impaired drivers off of our roadways.  Those who continue to drive while drunk or high should be wary of being apprehended. 
 
Anytime, anywhere – expect us there."
 
 

