Sudbury Police Say Truck Driver Discarded 'Explicit' Papers Near Local Boat Launch

sudbury-police

On July 30th, 2021, Police were called in relation to a man driving a silver Ford F150 in the area of the Vermillion Lake Boat Launch on Gordon Lake Road who had discarded papers out of the vehicle window containing explicit content.

We are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the truck and or its operator.

At this time, Police do not have any descriptors of the man.

This matter is currently being investigated by our Criminal Investigations Division and Police ask anyone with information to call the Greater Sudbury Police Service at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

