Sudbury Police Searching For 12 Year-Old Melody Bennett
Sudbury Police are trying to locate 12 year-old Melody Bennett.
She was last seen in the Flour Mill on MON aft.
She is indigenous, 5'4",with an average build & has long dark hair with red highlights.
She was last seen wearing a green sweater,light track pants & a grey baseball cap.
Please call 675-9171 with info.
