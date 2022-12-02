Sudbury Police Searching For 16 Year-Old Hannah Blair; There Is Concern For Her Well Being
Sudbury Police are trying to locate 16 year-old Hannah Blair to check on her wellbeing.
She is described as 5'4", with a medium build and having short, curly brown hair & blue eyes. +
She was last seen in the Lily Creek area.
Please call Police at 675-9171 with any information.
