Sudbury Police Searching For 19 Year-Old Autumn Skye Charette
Sudbury Police are trying to locate 19 year old Autumn Skye Charette.
She was last seen at her residence in New Sudbury around 2:30am this morning (Tuesday).
If you know where she is or have seen her, please call Police right away.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Searching For 19 Year-Old Autumn Skye CharetteSudbury Police say she was last seen at her residence in New Sudbury around 2:30 Tuesday morning.
-
Man Arrested & Charged After Weapons Complaint On Spruce StreetWhen more details on this story come through, we'll pass them along. No injuries have been reported.
-
Brett Kissel at The Grace Hartman Amphitheatre - July 23rd 2022Sudbury Summer Concert Series Presents Brett Kissel Live at The Grace Hartman Amphitheatre Saturday July 23rd with very special guest Nate Haller! Tickets go on sale Thursday March 31st 10am.