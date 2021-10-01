Sudbury Police Searching For 2 Missing Teenagers; Believed To Be Together
The following is a release from Sudbury Police:
"MISSING PERSONS – 12-year old Honey Laford and 14-year old Danielle McDonald
We are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing youths, 12-year old Honey Laford (pictured, left) and 14-year old Danielle McDonald (pictured, right).
Honey is described as being 5’2” tall, 85 lbs, with short black hair (buzz cut), wearing a grey Adidas track suit and a black hat.
Honey was last seen on September 30th, 2021 around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Queen Elizabeth School in Greater Sudbury.
Danielle is described as being 5’4” tall, 125 lbs, with short black hair, brown eyes, wearing an oversized tie-dyed shirt, royal blue leggings, grey shoes and a grey backpack.
Danielle was last seen on September 30th, 2021 around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Queen Elizabeth School in Greater Sudbury.
Honey and Danielle are believed to be together at this time.
Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to call Police at 705-675-9171"
