Sudbury Police Searching For 22 Year-Old McKenna Irwin-Burns

The GSPS are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old McKenna Irwin-Burns.

She was last seen in the downtown area of Sudbury in the early morning hours of the 1st of April 2022.

She is described as approximately 5’5”, thin build with long straight blond hair and brown eyes.

McKenna has tattoos on both of her forearms and on her right shoulder.

She was last seen wearing a long tan colored coat, light colored pants and white runners.

The GSPS are attempting to locate her, as there are concerns for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS, online at
www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

