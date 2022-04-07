Sudbury Police Searching For 25 Year-Old Thomas Rogers
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating 25 year-old Thomas Rogers.
Thomas was last seen on Sunday April 2nd in Capreol wearing a Camouflage Coat, Grey/Red sweatpants.
He is 5'9, 130lbs, Dirty Blonde Hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 705-675-9171
