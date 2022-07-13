Sudbury Police Searching For 38 Year-Old Ryan Tafe; Concern For His Wellbeing
Sudbury Police are trying to check on the well being of 38 year old Ryan Tafe.
He was last seen driving a white Chev Malibu, (black front bumper with BC plate).
Ryan was last seen at 9 pm (Tuesday) wearing a Grey Hoddie, black shorts with a white stripe.
Anyone with information is asked to call GSPS 705.675.9171
