Sudbury Police Searching For 39 Year-Old Jonathan Cushing

Jonathan Cushing

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"We are requesting the Public’s assistance to locate 39 year old Jonathan Cushing.

Jonathan is currently on Bail after being convicted of Attempt Murder in relation to a serious assault that took place on October 18, 2020 in the area of Cedar Street in Greater Sudbury.

As a result of his conviction, he has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Jonathan was supposed to surrender himself on December 9, 2021, however, he failed to do so.

Anyone with information related to Jonathan Cushing’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705- 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com"

