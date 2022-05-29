iHeartRadio
19°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Searching for 50 year Old Tamara Trudeau

GSPS

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 50 year old, Tamara Trudeau.

Tamara was last seen on May 27 in the afternoon. There is concern for her wellbeing.

Tamara is described as an Indigenous female, 5’10”, approx. 165lbs, with long wavy brown hair, brown eyes, with a large rose tattoo on her right calve, and numerous tattoos on her arms.

Tamara was last seen wearing a black baseball hat ( usually worn backwards), white and black hooded sweatshirt with a Mickey Mouse image on the front in red, dark coloured jeans with manufactured rips on the legs, white Reebok runners, carrying a black purse with silver studs and black tassels hanging from it.

Anyone with information on Tamara Trudeau’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Website

Instagram