Sudbury Police Searching for 50 year Old Tamara Trudeau

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 50 year old, Tamara Trudeau.

Tamara was last seen on May 27 in the afternoon. There is concern for her wellbeing.

Tamara is described as an Indigenous female, 5’10”, approx. 165lbs, with long wavy brown hair, brown eyes, with a large rose tattoo on her right calve, and numerous tattoos on her arms.

Tamara was last seen wearing a black baseball hat ( usually worn backwards), white and black hooded sweatshirt with a Mickey Mouse image on the front in red, dark coloured jeans with manufactured rips on the legs, white Reebok runners, carrying a black purse with silver studs and black tassels hanging from it.

Anyone with information on Tamara Trudeau’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171