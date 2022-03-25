Sudbury Police Searching For Female Suspect Who Pepper-Sprayed Convenience Store Employee
Sudbury Police posted the following Friday morning:
POLICE PRESENCE - EYRE ST - Officers on scene of an assault at convenience store. Employee sustained minor injuries after being pepper sprayed. Woman fled area on foot. Officers setting up containment to start K9 track. Pedestrians asked to avoid area to allow for track.
UPDATE - K9 track has concluded. The woman has not yet been located. Woman is described as being "younger" wearing a drk grey hoody, black jacket, drk pants, drk toque & was carrying a back pack at the time of the incident. Anyone with info is asked to call us 705-675-9171.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury's Health Unit Seeing Increase In Gastrointestinal Illness; Likely Due To NorovirusPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is seeing an increase in gastrointestinal illness, likely due to norovirus in childcare centers and in the community.
-
Slow Roll Through Sudbury Convoy to Support Ottawa Freedom ProtestWhat's being called a peaceful and respectful convoy through Sudbury will take place starting at Noon today. Organizers say The Slow Roll Through Sudbury is to show solidarity with truckers in the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. The convoy starts at noon on Lasalle Blvd just past Foundry St.
-
19 Year-Old Facing A List Of Charges After Unique Situation Near WaldenThe 19 year-old faces a long list of charges.