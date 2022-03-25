Sudbury Police Searching For Female Suspect Who Pepper-Sprayed Convenience Store Employee

Sudbury Police posted the following Friday morning:

POLICE PRESENCE - EYRE ST - Officers on scene of an assault at convenience store. Employee sustained minor injuries after being pepper sprayed. Woman fled area on foot. Officers setting up containment to start K9 track. Pedestrians asked to avoid area to allow for track.

UPDATE - K9 track has concluded. The woman has not yet been located. Woman is described as being "younger" wearing a drk grey hoody, black jacket, drk pants, drk toque & was carrying a back pack at the time of the incident. Anyone with info is asked to call us 705-675-9171.