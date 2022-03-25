iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Searching For Female Suspect Who Pepper-Sprayed Convenience Store Employee

Police (Sudbury)

Sudbury Police posted the following Friday morning:

POLICE PRESENCE - EYRE ST - Officers on scene of an assault at convenience store. Employee sustained minor injuries after being pepper sprayed. Woman fled area on foot. Officers setting up containment to start K9 track. Pedestrians asked to avoid area to allow for track.

UPDATE - K9 track has concluded. The woman has not yet been located. Woman is described as being "younger" wearing a drk grey hoody, black jacket, drk pants, drk toque & was carrying a back pack at the time of the incident. Anyone with info is asked to call us 705-675-9171.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram