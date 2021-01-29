Sudbury Police Searching For Fugitive Jayson Wright After Weapons & Drugs Seized At Motel

As a result of the following investigation, Sudbury Police are requesting the Public’s assistance in locating 24 year old Jayson Wright as he is wanted on an outstanding Arrest Warrant for numerous offences including; Assault with a Weapon, Robbery Using a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.

Jayson is described as being 5’7” tall, weighing around 150 lbs., with shaggy brown hair and hazel eyes.

Due to Jayson’s violent behaviour, please do not approach him and contact Police immediately if you have information on his whereabouts.

At 11:50 p.m. on January 24, 2021, Police received a call regarding a Robbery that had taken place at a Motel on Regent Street in Greater Sudbury.

Information provided was that the caller had attended the motel with another man and when they entered one of the rooms, the man hit him with a gun and then stole his cellphone, as well as, a few thousand dollars in cash.

Officers immediately arrived on scene and set up containment of the area. Officers saw two individuals exit the room. Both individuals were taken into custody. Information was provided that a third individual was still inside the room. Officers knocked on the door and identified themselves as Police. The third individual exited the room and was taken into custody without incident. None of the three parties taken into custody were responsible for the original attack; however the investigation into their involvement is ongoing.

Through the investigation, it was determined that there were numerous firearms and other illegal weapons inside the room. The scene was secured by Officers while Detectives in our Criminal Investigation Division applied for and were granted a Search Warrant.

On January 25, 2021, Detectives in our Major Crimes Section with the assistance of members of our Integrated Crime Team (I.C.T.) and Emergency Response Unit conducted the Search Warrant.

The following weapons were seized as a result of the Search Warrant;

A Rifle with a semi-automatic function

Two loaded magazines

Various caliber ammunition

Bear mace

Multiple knives

While conducting the Search Warrant, Detectives located a substantial amount of illicit drugs in the room. In order to ensure the integrity of the investigation, Officers once again secured the room and Detectives applied for and were granted a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (C.D.S.A.) Search Warrant.

On January 26, 2021, Detectives from the Major Crimes Section and I.C.T. executed the C.D.S.A. Search Warrant of the room. As a result, the following drugs were seized;

7,400 Xanax pills

35 grams of Fentanyl

185 grams of Cannabis

Over 17 grams of Cocaine

48 Methamphetamine pills

Over 14 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine

Over 52 grams of Hash

50 hits of LSD

The value of the drugs seized is over $56,700. In addition, Detectives seized close to $500 in cash.

During the Search Warrants, Detectives also seized over $25,000 worth of property that is believed to be stolen including cell phones, laptops, tablets, video game consoles, jewelry, power tools, tools and gift cards.