Sudbury Police Searching For Karmen McCandless; There Is Concern For Her Wellbeing
Missing Person
36 year-old Karmen McCandless was last seen October 28th on Kathleen Street riding a mountain bike.
She's described as a white female, long brown hair & brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing dark clothing.
Police are looking to check on her wellbeing.
