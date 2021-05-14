iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Searching For Male Suspect After Robbery

Sudbury Police are investigating a robbery. 

Here's what Police were posting on Twitter late Thursday night:

"Increased police presence in the area of Kathleen street for a Robbery. K-9 track has just begun. Please avoid the area. Male suspect described as late 20's early 30's, wearing blue jacket, black pants and black shoes...

K-9 track has concluded on Kathleen street. Police are continuing to investigate. There are no injuries or concerns for public safety. Male suspect described as late 20' early 30's, 5'2-5'6, 130-150lbs, slim build, short black hair, blue jacket, black pants and shoes."

