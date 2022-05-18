C

Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 11 Year-Old Anna Marie Peltier

FTBfyRkWUAIXpU2

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating 11 year-old Anna Marie Peltier Laidley.

She was last seen May 17th at 8:30pm Ryan Heights Playground.

Anna is 5', Indigenous, medium build, brown eyes, short dirty blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing red sweater "Wiki Hawks" blk leggings & red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS, online at
www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

