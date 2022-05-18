Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 11 Year-Old Anna Marie Peltier
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating 11 year-old Anna Marie Peltier Laidley.
She was last seen May 17th at 8:30pm Ryan Heights Playground.
Anna is 5', Indigenous, medium build, brown eyes, short dirty blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing red sweater "Wiki Hawks" blk leggings & red shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS, online at
www.sudburycrimestoppers.com
31 Year-Old Trucker Charged With Careless Driving After Collision On HWY 17The accused was issued a Provincial Offences Notice, which carries a total fine of $490.00 and six demerit points towards the driver.
Arrest Has Been Made In Dowling Homicide InvestigationThe victim of this homicide has been identified as 72 year old Gabriel Paul Richards of Dowling.
National History To Be Made Wednesday Night at Sudbury Football FieldHistory will be made Wednesday when Canada's first girls tackle football game will be played at the James Jerome Sports Complex. St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School will meet St. Mark's of Ottawa for a 5:00 pm kick off. The team's trained two weeks ago in Ottawa learning plays and tactics.