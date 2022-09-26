Sudbury Police Locate 11 Year-Old Anna Peltier-Laidley In Good Health
UPDATE:
Anna Peltier-Laidley has been located in good health.
The Police say "Thank you to the public for your assistance with this matter."
ORIGINAL:
MISSING 11 yr old – Anna Peltier-Laidley last seen Donovan area on Sept 25.
Described as 5’2”, 110 lbs, thin build, shoulder length brown hair and eyes.
Wearing black tik toc sweater, jean shorts w/blk leggings, white & black Van shoes and possibly carrying black/white checkered back pack
Call Police if you have any information.
You may be interested in...
-
25 Year-Old Sudbury Man Charged After Driving Side-By-Side While ImpairedThe accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 16, 2022, in Sudbury. The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension
-
18 Year-Old Caught Going 167 KM/H On HWY 69; Stunt Driving Charges LaidProvincial Police remind you to slow down & drive safe.
-
Shelter in place in Wiikwemkoong due to armed and dangerous person, schools dismissedOntario Provincial Police issued an emergency alert asking people in Wiikwemkoong to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' Tuesday afternoon.