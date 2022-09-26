iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Locate 11 Year-Old Anna Peltier-Laidley In Good Health


sudbury-police

UPDATE:

Anna Peltier-Laidley has been located in good health.

The Police say "Thank you to the public for your assistance with this matter."

ORIGINAL:

MISSING 11 yr old – Anna Peltier-Laidley last seen Donovan area on Sept 25.

Described as 5’2”, 110 lbs, thin build, shoulder length brown hair and eyes.

Wearing black tik toc sweater, jean shorts w/blk leggings, white & black Van shoes and possibly carrying black/white checkered back pack

Call Police if you have any information. 

