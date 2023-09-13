Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 14 Year-Old Miles

On Tuesday, we told you about 14 year-old Oliver who is missing, and there is concern for his wellbeing...Oliver was last seen in the Donovan area, and you can read other details about him in the news section at purecountry917.ca...

But Police now say there is another missing teenager, likely with Oliver.

He's 14 year-old Miles.

Miles stands 5 feet tall, 100 lbs, brown eyes, with black hair, and was last seen on Murray St in Sudbury.

Police have reason to believe that both teens are making their way to Lyndsay, Ontario.

Call Sudbury Police at 705-675-9171