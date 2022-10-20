Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 14 Year-Old Sophie Gervais
GSPS requests the public’s assistance in locating 14 yr old Sophie Gervais. Sophie was last seen on Fri, 14 Oct, in the Minnow Lake area.
There are concerns for her wellbeing.
Sophie is a 5’7” tall, 110 lbs. Caucasian female w/ shoulder length brown hair, brown eyes w/ possible blue/green contact lenses.
She is likely wearing white running shoes and carries a grey backpack.
